NATASHA MARRIAN: Few neat options over budget impasse
The ANC and DA may not like it, but the two finding each other would be the best outcome
14 March 2025 - 05:00
All eyes will be on parliament in the weeks ahead as the budget wends its way through the approval process, with the two largest parties in disagreement over its contents.
The political fight over the budget should have been anticipated by the biggest parties in the government of national unity (GNU), the ANC and DA. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.