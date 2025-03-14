ANTHONY BUTLER: Ramaphosa follows Mbeki’s playbook over foreign policy
14 March 2025 - 05:00
Though neither man will appreciate the comparison, President Cyril Ramaphosa has started to resemble his predecessor, Thabo Mbeki, at least when it comes to foreign policy.
International relations should be shaped by strategic interests rather than by the president’s personal predilections. Lord Palmerston famously observed that “we have no eternal allies, and we have no perpetual enemies. Our interests are eternal and perpetual, and those interests it is our duty to follow”. ..
