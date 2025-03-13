PETER BRUCE: Budget’s lack of a growth pitch stumps even Mantashe
Our finance ministers are bank tellers, glorified accountants or financial advisers to rest of cabinet
13 March 2025 - 05:00
ANC chair and minerals minister Gwede Mantashe did his best to defend the budget that his colleague over at the Treasury delivered yesterday. “There’s nothing in it that’s antigrowth,” he told a TV camera.
Quite. In a way, modern-day SA finance ministers have come to play an almost underhand role in our politics at budget time. Because our parliament and cabinet, and indeed budgets, are modelled on Westminster, we sort of expect the outcomes to resemble the UK as well. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.