GUGU LOURIE: Are dashcams a safety tool or a privacy threat?

Considering the numerous benefits of having a dashboard camera (dashcam) in their car, shouldn’t all motorists in SA have one?
It’s a question that’s becoming harder to ignore, especially as road safety remains a pressing concern. The benefits of using dashcams include protection and security, and providing evidence in case of vehicle crashes and insurance claims.
But as we consider the benefits, we must also ask whether we are ready for the potential overregulation of these devices, particularly in cities such as Johannesburg. More importantly, what does this mean for our privacy and freedom?
Let’s start with the obvious: dashcams are undeniably useful. They record everything that could happen to you on the road, from encounters with reckless drivers to attempted hijackings. They provide irrefutable evidence in accidents, help resolve insurance disputes and even protect you from fraudulent claims.
Some models come with night vision, GPS tracking and collision warnings, making them more than just cameras — they’re a potentially life-saving safety tool. And let’s not forget parking mode, which can capture hit-and-run incidents or vandalism while your car is unattended.
In a country where road accidents and crime are alarmingly high, using a dashcam would seem to be a no-brainer. But here’s where it gets complicated. Last week Johannesburg public safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku hinted at new bylaws to regulate dashcams.
These mooted regulations would align dashcam use with the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia), SA’s data protection law. While Popia is essential for safeguarding personal information, could overregulation stifle the benefits dashcams offer?Should we be worried that the government wants to limit our ability to protect ourselves on the road?
Let’s think bigger.Imagine if all public transport vehicles, buses, taxis and trucks, had AI-powered dashcams. These devices don’t just record; they analyse road conditions and driver behaviour, and alert drivers to potential dangers.
Could dashcams have prevented the recent bus crashes on the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal and R21 in Gauteng, which together claimed many lives and left many others injured? If dashcams were mandatory, would our roads be safer? Would such a move be seen as an overreach, infringing on drivers’ privacy and autonomy?
That’s the crux of the issue: privacy.Critics argue that dashcams infringe on our right to informational privacy. But here’s the thing — most dashcams store footage locally on a memory card, which is constantly overwritten. Unless the footage is shared, it stays in your car.
So, if you’re not doing anything wrong, what’s there to fear?We’re already monitored by CCTV cameras in malls, streets, and workplaces. Is a dashcam in your car really that different? Let me play devil’s advocate. What if dashcams become a tool for surveillance rather than safety? What if the government or insurance companies misuse the data?
Could mandatory dashcams lead to a “Big Brother” scenario, where every move on the road is tracked and scrutinised? And what about the psychological impact on drivers? Would constant monitoring make them more cautious, or would it create unnecessary stress and distraction?
Then there’s the question of enforcement. If dashcams become mandatory, how would the government ensure compliance? Will there be fines for not having one? And who will bear the cost, especially in a country where many struggle to make ends meet? Is it fair to impose yet another expense on already-burdened citizens?
On the flip side, consider the potential benefits. Dashcams could make drivers more accountable, reduce road rage and provide crucial evidence in hit-and-runs or accidents. For fleet owners, dashcams are already invaluable for monitoring driver performance and improving safety. And let’s not forget the peace of mind dashcams offer.
Knowing you have a reliable eyewitness on your dashboard can be a game-changer in a country with some of the world’s most dangerous roads. So, where do we draw the line? Do we prioritise safety over privacy, or can we find a balance? Should dashcams be a personal choice, or should they be mandatory for all vehicles? And, most importantly, are we ready to have an honest conversation about the trade-offs involved?
As you ponder these questions, ask yourself: if a dashcam could save your life or someone else’s, wouldn’t it be worth it? Or is the potential loss of privacy a price too high to pay?With so many questions, the answers aren’t simple, but one thing’s clear: the debate is far from over.
GUGU LOURIE: Are dashcams a safety tool or a privacy threat?
What side are you on?
• Lourie is founder and editor of TechFinancials.
