MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Think like an artist, work like a scientist
A career in winemaking comes with daily challenges and disappointments that outnumber successes
12 March 2025 - 05:44
It’s unlikely that a career guidance teacher could easily identify the potential winemakers in a matric class.
He/she might more likely discern future lawyers, doctors, nuclear scientists and physical education instructors (perhaps even the traders and entrepreneurs) lurking within a group of 18 year olds. If my teachers were as smart as they pretended to be, I guess the unemployable and the future jailbirds would be visible too...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.