MAMOKETE LIJANE: Trump policies imperil US equity market exceptionalism
Markets seem to be giving a negative verdict on whether the country will avoid a recession in the short term
In the February 2022 budget the National Treasury announced that Regulation 28 of the Pension Fund Act would be amended to allow pension funds to invest as much as 45% of their funds in offshore assets.
Before the move to 45% the limit had been set at 30%. As Regulation 28 limits expanded, so did pension fund allocations to offshore assets. I wrote a year ago that there was a benefit to the country of SA pension funds holding US dollar assets. These holdings had the same stabilising effect on the currency and a similar macroeconomic stability impact as foreign exchange reserves. We saw this is 2023 when repatriations by locals stabilised the rand during the load-shedding crisis. ..
