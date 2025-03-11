TOM EATON: Making Joburg Great Again is not a job for the terribly small
11 March 2025 - 05:00
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says he wants to “Make Johannesburg Great Again”, perhaps right after he told a chef to Make Eggs Benny Great Again and recommitted himself trying to Make Spelling Your Boss’s Name Correctly Great Again.
That latest gaffe happened on Saturday, as the man who fills the shoes of Sol Plaatje (or at least spends his days curled up in the small hollow created by Plaatje’s left baby toe) tweeted that while he wanted to MJGA, he didn’t mean it in the Trumpian sense. ..
