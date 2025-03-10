ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: The splendid tapestry of African life
Book gives readers a panoramic view of the Black Atlantic in Africa, America, the Caribbean and Europe
The 145 essays in my new book, The Splendid Tapestry of African Life: Essays on A Resilient Continent, its Diaspora, and the World, represent the ripest fruits of three decades of reflecting on the history, regional integration, politics, foreign policy, international relations, culture, film, sports and travel of Africa and its diaspora in the Americas, Europe and the Caribbean, as well as on the world beyond global Africa.
These essays are divided into 10 main sections. The first part examines the legacies of pan-Africanist struggles against slavery and imperialism, and efforts to achieve reparations. I assess the obligations of the pan-African public intellectual, Germany’s genocide in Namibia, the legacy of Cecil Rhodes, Afro-Caribbean life, white-supremacist monuments, and transforming humanities curriculums. I also critique Afro-pessimistic writers Joseph Conrad and Graham Greene, present-day Afrophobes Nigel Biggar, Richard Dowden, Stephen Ellis and Mark Huband, as well...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.