CHRIS THURMAN: Puppetry and avid ensemble bring Kentridge’s Faustus in Africa! back to life
The show conceived and directed in 1995 returns to the Baxter Theatre in Cape Town
I was reluctant to write about the 30th anniversary production of Faustus in Africa! that opened at the Baxter Theatre last week. My hesitation lay in the risk of seeming to perform the role of a William Kentridge praise singer. I’ve already allocated one column to Kentridge this year, and there must be a dozen others in the Business Day archives. But the show he conceived and directed in 1995 was an early postapartheid landmark, one that the SA theatre sector has lost sight of in the intervening decades, and the 2025 version merits renewed attention.
Moreover, though Kentridge’s inimitable animation is densely and delightfully allusive, connecting disparate dots across a few centuries of visual history — a crisscrossing network of literature, art, geography, philosophy, warfare, architecture, advertising and more — what sustains our interest is the deft theatricality of a committed ensemble, combined with the astonishing puppets they manipulate...
