CHRIS GILMOUR: City Lodge’s food & beverage sales offset weaker occupancy

City Lodge Hotel Group (CLHG) results for the six months to end-December were somewhat disappointing, especially occupancy, which was less than that of the previous matching period.
This is in line with occupancy levels for the SA hotel industry from Stats SA in 2024, which showed a similar decline during the second half of the year. This was apparent in all types of tourist accommodation, not just hotels.
Weighed against that was a relatively strong performance from food & beverage sales, which now comprise about 20% of total turnover, and a strong improvement in average room rate. In the first few weeks of the second half there has been a noticeable improvement in room occupancies.
Intuitively, one might have expected better occupancy as the benefits of the government of national unity became apparent and consumers had more cash thanks to declining interest rates and the impact of the two-pot pension reform process. However, even a cursory glance at SA retail sales for the second half of last year shows that consumers were more likely to have spent their extra cash on durable and semidurable goods than on vacations.
The dynamics of corporate travel are improving. Gradually, corporates are insisting that staff return to offices in greater numbers and work less often from home, which leads to greater corporate travel generally. Considering that corporate travel remains City Lodge’s primary focus, this process augurs well for the future.
Average room rate rose 10%, even against a background of declining occupancy, in itself quite an achievement. Segmentally, Town Lodge was the worst performer, with total revenue down for the period, while the upmarket Courtyard Hotel, though tiny, was the best performer, showing a 9% improvement in revenue.
The poor Town Lodge performance appears to be due partly to the impact of a high concentration of Town Lodge accommodation in the troubled Gqeberha area. Another substantial reason is that two of the 10 Town Lodges (George and Bellville) had a large portion of rooms unavailable during the period due to refurbishments.
Food & beverage revenue rose 6%, compared with a mere 1% improvement in room revenue. City Lodge management has been focusing strongly on food & beverage for a few years, and this imperative is now underpinning and augmenting the well-known room revenue.
Refurbishing and refreshing hotel properties is a key factor in maintaining and improving market share. City Lodge has invested R408m in refurbishment during the past two-and-a-half years, and intends spending another R200m in the next six months to ensure its properties remain appealing to guests. Of the 58 hotels in the portfolio, nine were at some stage of refurbishment during the interim period.
For the six months to end-December total revenue rose 2% to R1.02bn, while food & beverage revenue rose 6% to R200.2m. Against this sort of subdued background, and considering that twice as many room nights were taken out of inventory for refurbishment, it was imperative to keep cost growth low. Total operating costs only grew 3%.
Group earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, amortisation and rent rose 5.7% to R330.1m. Aftertax profit rose 12% to R120.4m. Diluted headline earnings per share rose 16% to 21.6c, though adjusting for unrealised foreign currency gains/losses this translates to a decrease of 2% to 19.6c. The interim dividend was maintained at 6c per share.
The City Lodge share price is languishing at about 411c, down from its recent high of 520c towards the end of 2024. At this price the historic price-earnings ratio is 11.5 times and the dividend yield is 3.2%.
The second half has started stronger than the corresponding second half of the previous financial year and corporate travel is gradually improving. SA will be hosting the G20 meetings in November, and demand for hotel rooms leading up to, including and after that event should certainly be considerably enhanced.
City Lodge hotels should be in a position to participate fully in this event.
CHRIS GILMOUR: City Lodge’s food & beverage sales offset weaker occupancy
Retail sales show consumers were likelier to have spent on durable and semidurable goods than on vacations
City Lodge Hotel Group (CLHG) results for the six months to end-December were somewhat disappointing, especially occupancy, which was less than that of the previous matching period.
This is in line with occupancy levels for the SA hotel industry from Stats SA in 2024, which showed a similar decline during the second half of the year. This was apparent in all types of tourist accommodation, not just hotels.
Weighed against that was a relatively strong performance from food & beverage sales, which now comprise about 20% of total turnover, and a strong improvement in average room rate. In the first few weeks of the second half there has been a noticeable improvement in room occupancies.
Intuitively, one might have expected better occupancy as the benefits of the government of national unity became apparent and consumers had more cash thanks to declining interest rates and the impact of the two-pot pension reform process. However, even a cursory glance at SA retail sales for the second half of last year shows that consumers were more likely to have spent their extra cash on durable and semidurable goods than on vacations.
The dynamics of corporate travel are improving. Gradually, corporates are insisting that staff return to offices in greater numbers and work less often from home, which leads to greater corporate travel generally. Considering that corporate travel remains City Lodge’s primary focus, this process augurs well for the future.
Average room rate rose 10%, even against a background of declining occupancy, in itself quite an achievement. Segmentally, Town Lodge was the worst performer, with total revenue down for the period, while the upmarket Courtyard Hotel, though tiny, was the best performer, showing a 9% improvement in revenue.
The poor Town Lodge performance appears to be due partly to the impact of a high concentration of Town Lodge accommodation in the troubled Gqeberha area. Another substantial reason is that two of the 10 Town Lodges (George and Bellville) had a large portion of rooms unavailable during the period due to refurbishments.
Food & beverage revenue rose 6%, compared with a mere 1% improvement in room revenue. City Lodge management has been focusing strongly on food & beverage for a few years, and this imperative is now underpinning and augmenting the well-known room revenue.
Refurbishing and refreshing hotel properties is a key factor in maintaining and improving market share. City Lodge has invested R408m in refurbishment during the past two-and-a-half years, and intends spending another R200m in the next six months to ensure its properties remain appealing to guests. Of the 58 hotels in the portfolio, nine were at some stage of refurbishment during the interim period.
For the six months to end-December total revenue rose 2% to R1.02bn, while food & beverage revenue rose 6% to R200.2m. Against this sort of subdued background, and considering that twice as many room nights were taken out of inventory for refurbishment, it was imperative to keep cost growth low. Total operating costs only grew 3%.
Group earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, amortisation and rent rose 5.7% to R330.1m. Aftertax profit rose 12% to R120.4m. Diluted headline earnings per share rose 16% to 21.6c, though adjusting for unrealised foreign currency gains/losses this translates to a decrease of 2% to 19.6c. The interim dividend was maintained at 6c per share.
The City Lodge share price is languishing at about 411c, down from its recent high of 520c towards the end of 2024. At this price the historic price-earnings ratio is 11.5 times and the dividend yield is 3.2%.
The second half has started stronger than the corresponding second half of the previous financial year and corporate travel is gradually improving. SA will be hosting the G20 meetings in November, and demand for hotel rooms leading up to, including and after that event should certainly be considerably enhanced.
City Lodge hotels should be in a position to participate fully in this event.
• Gilmour is an investment analyst.
City Lodge hit by business travel blues
Deals we’d like to see
Dining in the wild
The return to South Africa Inc
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.