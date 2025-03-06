PETER BRUCE: Time for Steenhuisen to squeeze seriously hard
SA’s agriculture minister has policy leverage to wrestle BEE reform out of the ANC like he may never have again
It takes a rare degree of chutzpah, just a week away from a budget made more critical by delays over tax proposals, to greet the announcement of truly anaemic 0.6% fourth quarter 2024 GDP growth as “indicative of economic expansion... aligned to our priorities by pursuing a developmental economic framework, tackling the high cost of living in line with our economic transformation agenda.”
You’ll want to read that again, but trust me, don’t bother. It’s what the ANC said after fourth quarter economic growth figures came out on Wednesday. That’s the ANC for you. Leader of society, deluded and hopelessly incoherent at the same time and all the time. ..
