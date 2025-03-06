MARK BARNES: Time to reset the deal that delivered the miracle in 1994
Day of reckoning is upon us and we have to actually do deals, not just make promises
It’s a mess. We’ll see what next week’s budget delivers, but we’ve made a habit of looking for easy solutions and we avoid tackling difficult problems. Everybody knows it isn’t going to work, but those responsible for “stroke of a pen” remedies won’t have to be there when the ink runs out, so they don’t care.
We can’t just keep pouring cash into the sieve; we have to plug a few holes. We have to incorporate the informal economy into all the pictures and numbers we look at. That may change perspectives enough to consider more realistic, practical solutions based on the facts, beyond the unwieldy tightropes of regulatory tax and social obligation. ..
