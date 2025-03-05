PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: VAT and foreign policy are one
The GNU could emerge stronger if it gets the budget right
05 March 2025 - 05:00
The VAT question and US foreign policy question have something in common — they both involve pragmatism.
The VAT debate has been fascinating because it is so multifaceted that several things can be true at once. It can be true that VAT is the best tax to hike if you have to raise more revenue, while it can also be true that parties see political advantage in prioritising different mixes of tax and spending. ..
