JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Pension fund contribution holiday could imperil GEPF

On the surface, the proposal that the government should take a partial or full holiday from making payments to the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) looks brilliant. But like all things that look good on the surface, it comes with risks.
At the time of writing it wasn’t clear whether finance minister Enoch Godongwana will go along with the pension fund contribution holiday, a proposal that may suit him but could imperil the GEPF.
The risk is the demonstration effect — and the moral hazards it brings about — whereby politicians get comfortable with the idea that there are easy ways out of making tough decisions.
SA is where it is financially due to the failure by politicians to manage the country’s financial affairs judiciously over the past 15 years. This is happening while the government’s capacity and ability to run the country has weakened, a point made by Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago in 2022.
“Much as I wish we had a strong state that could deliver high-quality public goods at reasonable prices, the facts reflect otherwise. Relative to the 2000s we have a weaker state, spending a larger share of GDP,” he said.
In this environment, the pension fund contribution holiday proposal has political appeal because it can potentially save President Cyril Ramaphosa and his finance minister further political embarrassment. They were forced to postpone at the last minute — literally — the tabling of the 2025 budget last month after failing to win cabinet approval for the proposed two percentage point VAT hike to 17%.
But shifting government contributions to the GEPF to other expenditures isn’t without risk. To pay benefits to its members and their dependants, the GEPF relies on a combination of investment income and contributions (employee and employer). These benefits have been growing over the years, in part because of years of above-inflation salary increases for public servants, reaching R141bn in financial 2024, up from R110bn five years earlier.
To fund the financial 2024 payments the GEPF used R109bn (net income) it earned from its investments managed by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and R92bn in contributions by employees and the employer. The biggest chunk of the contribution — R59bn — came from the government.
“The fund receives sufficient cash flows from investment returns and contributions to ensure that all benefits are paid off without having to dispose of its investment assets,” the GEPF noted in its 2023/24 annual report.
If the government takes a contribution holiday the GEPF will have to change its strategy. A full holiday will leave the GEPF with a financial hole of R30bn-R60bn, depending on whether it is a full or partial holiday. Government contributions for 2025/26 and thereafter should be higher because of salary increases and new members joining the fund.
The fund can plug the gap, at least temporarily. It can sell down some investments to generate the cash it needs to pay benefits. Or it can ask the PIC, its investment manager, to shift more funds to investments that generate more cash in the short term.
But the GEPF is a defined-benefit fund, with its members and dependants guaranteed a certain payout, irrespective of member or employer contributions. In short, as government guarantees those payouts, if it adopts the contribution holiday it will in effect be taking money from one of its pockets, money it will have to replace further down the line.
The ANC has landed itself in a vicious cycle whereby the more it has failed to run the country effectively the more it wants to extend the footprint of government through such ventures as National Health Insurance and the state-owned bank.
All of this has stoked sentiments against the size and role of government, which talks to how much of the country’s economic resources the government should take and spend, and on what. These sentiments have also been incited by corruption, in the same way corruption did in 18th century Britain.
“While laissez-faire was rooted in Enlightenment ideas, it was also viewed as an antidote to the more corrupt and venal system that characterised government in the 18th century,” writes Walker Hanlon, an American economist, in The Laissez-Faire Experiment. Why Britain Embraced and then Abandoned Small Government, 1800-1914.
Hanlon notes that Britain’s swing towards a small government was “a practical and sensible, but also flexible reaction to an older and more corrupt system of government”, in which state intervention “often served primarily to reward favoured groups at the expense of the rest”.
SA now looks no different to 18th century Britain.
• Sikhakhane, a former spokesperson for the finance minister, National Treasury and SA Reserve Bank, is editor of The Conversation Africa. He writes in his personal capacity.
