TOM EATON: Bumpy roads for supercars and VAT fights
ANC eyes EFF support while a Nigerian rapper blames a beggar for his accident
On Saturday morning, a professional entertainer wrote off his supercar on a Cape Town suburban street, thanked God for saving his life, and then blamed the high-speed crash on a homeless person. Sometimes the political metaphors write themselves.
Of course, the courts will decide whether the “beggar” Prince Daniel Obioma claimed he swerved to avoid was real or metaphysical, but there’s no denying that it was a miraculous escape for the pop singer who goes by 3gar Baby, presumably because 1gar Baby and 2gar Baby filed their papers first. When you watch the CCTV footage of the crash you realise it could have been much, much worse: five minutes earlier or later and he might have driven into the E coli, sorry, I mean the Atlantic...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.