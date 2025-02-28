ROY HAVEMANN AND CLAIRE BISSEKER: Make the SA budget predictable and dull again
The budget is now surprising as unexpected spending increases need unexpected tax changes
28 February 2025 - 05:00
Who would have thought that Barbra Streisand Barbara Streisand and the National Treasury would have anything in common? After the aborted budget last week, the Treasury briefly tried to ban the 2025 Budget Review. Within minutes, the document was on WhatsApp groups. It has been one of the most read budgets in years.
This is known as the Streisand effect — if you try to ban something, it only draws attention to it. (This stems from Streisand’s attempt to ban an obscure picture of her home in 2003, which made it go viral.) ..
