NATASHA MARRIAN: Gauteng needs good governance not stunts and gimmicks
Despite an overhaul by the ANC in Gauteng, the party will continue its losing streak unless it changes from PR stunts to good governance
28 February 2025 - 05:00
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi’s state of the province address this week provided tangible reasons why the ANC is on its last legs in SA’s most populous province.
The address was mostly a sad indictment of ANC-led municipalities across the province. In it Lesufi coined a new term, “G13”, to describe the crisis Gauteng residents face daily. It would be tragic if it were not so farcical. ..
