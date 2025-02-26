ON THE MONEY
STUART THEOBALD: Budgeting in an environment of stagnant growth
A key test of this budget is going to be whether it will enable a future of far easier budgeting
26 February 2025 - 05:00
In many democracies disagreement about the budget is a normal part of political life. Wrangling over government’s spending plans happens in parliament as the necessary pieces of legislation to enact a budget are debated.
SA has been an anomaly. For the last 30 years budgets have been tabled by the finance minister and then more-or-less rubber-stamped through parliament. That reflected the ANC’s majority, but also the authority the finance ministry wielded in the cabinet. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.