GHALEB CACHALIA: Growth is not the magic bullet for solving all issues
Benefits don’t trickle down — they stay at the top, enriching well-off while poor keep struggling to pay the bills
The DA was quite right to oppose a VAT increase — no-one wants their groceries to cost more. But the party’s obsession with economic growth as a magic bullet to solve all our societal problems is like believing that going to the gym once a month will get you ripped. Sure, it helps, but without a proper plan you’re just spinning your wheels on the treadmill.
To misquote James Carville, Bill Clinton’s political adviser: it’s about inequality, stupid. Yes, economic growth expands the economy, creates jobs and makes everything seem shinier. But let’s be honest — those benefits don’t exactly trickle down like a well-poured draft beer. More often they stay frothy at the top, enriching the already well-off while the poor keep struggling to pay the bills. ..
