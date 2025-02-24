ZIYANDA STUURMAN: Africa’s leaders should take heed of sweeping changes
Voters are ready to demand change from their governments — whether through the ballot box or on the streets
24 February 2025
Last year was a brutal year for incumbent governments all over Southern Africa. Voters went to the polls in Botswana, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique and Namibia and delivered clear warning signals to their political representatives.
The only incumbents to survive the cycle with majorities in their respective parliamentary elections were the ruling parties in Madagascar, Mozambique and Namibia — but all three polls were marred with accusations of irregularities, biased conduct by the authorities overseeing the elections, and allegations of vote tampering and manipulation in the case of Mozambique...
