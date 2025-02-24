TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: The painful trade-offs facing Godongwana
A budget that will make everyone happy is a dream at best and a dangerous delusion at worst
24 February 2025 - 05:00
SA’s fiscal reality is harsh. With or without the VAT hike, the budget shortfall would still amount to about R600bn, or about 5% of GDP. Gross public debt will peak at about R6-trillion, or 76% of GDP, a widely watched measure of a country’s financial health.
The painful upshot is that SA cannot have enough of everything. Whether the budget is pushed back for a day, week or month, one truth stands out: almost every fiscal scenario presents its own set of painful trade-offs, and they are about as pleasant as a root canal without anaesthesia. ..
