TOBY SHAPSHAK: AI will drive the skills-based workforce
But it takes people, not technology, to drive change, says Workday CEO Carl Eschenbach
21 February 2025 - 05:00
It began as a question by a journalist at an event organised by a human resources software company, but became a quintessential example of how crucial, yet frustrating, managing people can be.
When an exasperated editor explained his frustrations at managing his newspaper’s employees before moving away from that role, Workday’s Gina Sheibley replied: “You don’t miss being a manager, do you?”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.