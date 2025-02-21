HILARY JOFFE: Budget that wasn’t was quite a bold plan
Finance minister’s turn-around could have gone down quite well in the market had cabinet backed it, but...
21 February 2025 - 05:00
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s attempt this week to put through a two percentage point hike in the VAT rate without ensuring he had the cabinet support needed was remarkable.
But what was more remarkable about this week’s budget-that-wasn’t was that it represented a 180-degree turn in the Treasury’s strategy to stabilise the public debt...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.