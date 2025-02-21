CHRIS THURMAN: Drama musical is not simply a parable with an easy moral
Gazing up at the astonishing lighting and tech rig that loomed over an empty stage at the start of Dear Evan Hansen, its blue light suffusing the auditorium of the Artscape Opera House, I had the briefest sensation that I was underwater. It brought a feeling of quiet exhilaration — peaceful, free, like a moment floating in the sea-shallows before bursting through the surface into the sun.
I admit that perhaps I was overly primed for such analogies; this was, after all, opening night of a much-anticipated production, the kind of occasion that can send musical theatre fans into fits of lyricism. But the maritime metaphor proved appropriate, albeit in a different mood...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.