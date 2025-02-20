LUNGILE MASHELE: Economy, migration front of mind for German voters

Election campaign billboards are shown near Brandenburg an der Havel, Germany, on February 18 2025. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/SEAN GALLUP
I once worked on a hydro power project in Gabon. During the due diligence mission we met with the environment ministry and questions were posed about the environmental impact of the proposed scheme. The ministry answered diligently and proposed several mitigations, one of which was the relocation of a herd of elephants.
Not pleased with the answer, the environmental specialist pushed harder, almost suggesting that Gabon, a water-rich country, should not be building hydro plants because of the elephants and their migratory patterns. The ministry representative, growing exasperated at explaining the intersectionality of technological, economic and social variables, responded simply by saying: “Elephants don’t vote”.
I was reminded of this interaction as Germany heads to a snap election on February 23. The country’s economy is the largest in Europe and the fourth largest in the world, with a share of just more than 4% of global GDP.
In 2021 when Germany headed to the polls, the major issue on voters’ minds were energy and climate change. Since then the country has grappled with several challenges that have tested the resilience of its political framework and economic stability.
The consequences of deindustrialisation have hit the economy hard, undermining the previously robust industrial sector and leading to substantial job losses, resulting in a 6% unemployment rate, the highest in a decade. In addition, Germany has faced a series of terror attacks that have heightened concerns about national security and strained public resources.
Another critical issue has been soaring electricity tariffs, which now rank highest in the world. Combined with high costs of other forms of energy, these have not only burdened households but have driven numerous businesses to the brink, worsening the economic downturn.
The automotive industry, a cornerstone of Germany's economic might, has been particularly hard hit, struggling to adapt to the rapid shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) amid global competition and stringent environmental regulations.
These mounting pressures contributed to the collapse of the fragile coalition government, which was unable to withstand the growing ideological rifts within its ranks. Disagreements over energy policy, migration and economic reforms led to internal discord, culminating in an unsustainable political environment.
The rise of extremist factions, fuelled by external influences, further fragmented the political landscape, making consensus increasingly elusive and ultimately causing the government's downfall.A recent poll revealed that the key issues in the imminent election will be migration, security and the economy. Climate change polled last.
Across the spectrum of German politics the most contentious issues are residential energy mandates, EVs and net zero targets. The far left continues to advocate for financial incentives for the residential sector to install new heating systems, whereas the far right wants the law abolished as it adds financial strain on residential customers.
Germany, the second-largest producer of EVs in the world, is caught between the left, which advocates for a 100% EV mandate, while the right is adamant that this will be the death knell for the automotive sector.
On the energy transition, all parties agree on the need to mitigate the costs of the energy transition for end consumers. Disagreement exists over the methods and extent of this intervention. Some parties are calling for a withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, while others are calling for bringing net-zero targets forward to 2035. The left proposes a variety of measures including taxes on the extremely rich, banning super yachts and private jets, and higher taxes on large, high-emission vehicles.
Energy production strategies vary, from a full renewable transition by 2035 to a more diversified approach that includes natural gas and possibly even the return to service of decommissioned nuclear power plants.
With Germany being SA’s second-largest trading partner, this election will bring an inevitable shift in the country’s political landscape, with profound implications for both African and global politics.
• Mashele, an energy economist, is a member of the board of the National Transmission Company of SA.
LUNGILE MASHELE: Economy, migration front of mind for German voters
Coalition government failed to agree on energy policy and economic reforms
LUNGILE MASHELE: How infrastructure-led economic growth can uplift SA
