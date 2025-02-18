NEVA MAKGETLA: Apartheid spatial inequalities still reflect in economy and politics
There has been little shift in spatial distribution of production
To this day apartheid spatial inequalities influence SA’s economy and politics. A forthcoming Trade & Industrial Policy Strategies review of provincial economies sketches the evolution of SA’s economic geography since 1996. Change has been dominated by mass migration from historic labour-sending regions, especially to Gauteng and the Western Cape, with only marginal shifts in the spatial distribution of production.
SA’s provinces largely align with apartheid’s internal borders, so their population shifts largely reflect post-apartheid migration. Gauteng and the Western Cape remained privileged enclaves, incorporating almost none of apartheid’s historically impoverished, overcrowded and deprived “homelands”. The other provinces still have 49% of their population in these areas. The fall in the share from 52% a decade ago and more than 60% at the end of apartheid underscores the extent of outmigration. ..
