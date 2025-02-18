MICHAEL AVERY: Godongwana budget will tell us if GNU has stomach to face reality
For all its fiscal discipline talk, ANC is shackled to a political base that demands more state spending
There are moments in politics when the mask slips, the veil lifts, and the cold, hard arithmetic of economic reality becomes undeniable. This week’s national budget is shaping up to be one of those moments. The government of national unity (GNU), this fragile, awkward marriage of convenience, is about to face its first real stress test that will reveal whether it stands for anything at all.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has a helluva job. A R300bn shortfall, a debt burden creeping past R6-trillion, and the unenviable task of deciding which sacred cow gets the knife first: taxpayers, state-owned enterprises or social grants. The whispers of VAT increases, higher corporate tax and a potential wealth tax suggest the answer may be “all of the above”. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.