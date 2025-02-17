TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: NPA must deliver justice in Steinhoff scandal
It would be a case study of ineptitude if the National Prosecuting Authority fails to secure convictions
17 February 2025 - 05:00
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is dusting off its investigative spectacles. After what feels like a decade-long nap, charges have been filed and, importantly, convictions have been secured, in connection with the Steinhoff saga, an epic tale of accounting wizardry gone horribly wrong.
The conviction of Gerhardus Burger, a medical doctor, for insider trading, and former CFO Ben La Grange, who was handed a 10-year jail sentence, half suspended after striking a deal to rat out his accomplices, is a small victory in a long and arduous battle, but a victory nonetheless. ..
