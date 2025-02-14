KEVIN MCCALLUM: Furious goal sums up wild last derby at Goodison
One glorious volley from Everton captain James Tarkowski and Goodison Park became Badison Park for Liverpool fans on Wednesday
Football. It can turn you inside out, upside down and back to front, change sweetness into bitterness, cheers to howls and joy to anger. One volley, one admittedly glorious volley, from the Everton captain and Goodison Park became Badison Park for Liverpool fans on Wednesday night.
James Tarkowski, captain of Everton signed as a free agent after his contract with Burnley ran its course in 2022, melted Alisson Becker’s net with a wallop of a shot, all muscle and timing, a furious goal that encapsulated the wildness of this 245th Merseyside derby, the last to be played at Goodison. Everton are off to their new ground at the Bramley-Moore Dock, which will be called the Everton Stadium, a functional if soulless name...
