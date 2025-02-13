GRACELIN BASKARAN: It’s probably not too late to repair US-SA relations
Allowing the relationship to continue on the current trajectory could prove to be a costly war that has no winners
It’s been a fractured week in the world of US-SA relations. President Donald Trump’s executive order announced punitive measures, and in response mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe called on African nations to withhold minerals (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2025-02-03-mantashe-shrugs-off-trumps-aid-plans-with-threat-to-withdraw-minerals/) from the US.
This political and economic war has no winners. As an American living in Washington DC and working on public policy — but with a deep affinity for SA after nearly seven years living in Johannesburg and Rustenburg — here are a few thoughts: ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.