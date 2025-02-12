MAMOKETE LIJANE: Brace for further US trade curbs and loss of Agoa access
12 February 2025 - 05:00
Donald Trump fired his first salvo in the trade war he is determined to start almost immediately after being sworn in as US president.
He signed executive orders imposing 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico and 10% tariffs on China. Two days later he agreed to pause the tariffs on Mexico and Canada for 30 days, after some concessions on border security with the two countries. The tariffs on China remain in place. China has responded with its own tariffs and restrictions on trade with the US...
