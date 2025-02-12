JOHN DLUDLU: A time for the president to stiffen his spine
Powerful as it is, it’s in America’s self-interest that it maintains cordial relations with SA
12 February 2025 - 05:00
On Thursday night President Cyril Ramaphosa gave one of his best speeches in a long time. The 2025 state of the nation address was not remarkable for its big numbers; it stood out for its relevance.
Amid US President Donald Trump's threats to cut aid to SA, Ramaphosa opted to lead his country like a real commander-in-chief. At the start of his speech he told his audience that: “We are a resilient people. We will not be bullied. We will stand together as a united nation. We will speak with one voice in defence of our national interest, our sovereignty and our constitutional democracy.” ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.