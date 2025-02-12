JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Did government think before it poked Israeli bear?
Foreign policy framework requires it to consider all possible effects, implications and blowbacks
12 February 2025 - 05:00
If you are in the habit of poking bears you should at the very least think things through, especially when the kind of bears you go for are prone to serious toothache.
SA’s decision to go for Israel over its bombing of Gaza is one such act of poking bears. This column is not about the correctness or otherwise of the decision, but whether the SA government thought through its decision. That is, did it consider all the possible effects, implications and blowbacks, a balance that is required by its foreign policy framework? ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.