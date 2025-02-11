TOM EATON: Give me your tired, your poor … or just send me white South Africans
News of many Afrikaners’ reluctance to join Donald Trump’s ‘Groot Drek’ is unlikely to reach US
In these turbulent times it can be edifying to pause and remember the inscription on the Statue of Liberty: “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, though ‘huddled masses’ sounds a bit like a woke sex party, and ‘breathe free’ is definitely socialist (someone has to pay for that air, you know) so on second thoughts just send me white people from SA.”
Yes, it’s been a wild few days — I certainly never imagined that the best way to lower the price of eggs in the US was to amplify the fantasies of white persecution in a small country at the bottom of the world — but at least most South Africans seem to be keeping calm and carrying on. ..
