SHAWN HAGEDORN: SA needs to rely more on US trade than aid
To mitigate our youth unemployment crisis, school leavers should be digitally integrating into supply chains feeding the US’s import flows
The world’s largest economy is by far the world’s biggest importer, particularly of manufactured goods, as — unlike the second, third and fourth largest economies — energy is a small component of US imports. Through high volume importing of finished goods the US creates many millions of jobs in other countries.
Since the early 1990s the world’s rapidly developing countries have emphasised value-added exporting to the US. Conversely, most commodity exporting nations are poor. Providing raw materials creates few jobs and places countries at the low-development end of supply chains. SA’s top trading partner is China and, as we pay more for their finished goods than they pay us for commodities, we create Chinese jobs while undermining job creation here. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.