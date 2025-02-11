NEWS FROM THE FUTURE
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: King coal carries on
With oil and gas used as weapons in trade wars, fossil fuel has a chance to flourish
11 February 2025 - 05:00
Dateline: February 5 2043.
When coal demand reached a new record high in 2027, many analysts were shocked. Almost everyone had expected the peak to be reached in 2025, with a gradual plateau developing thereafter. Instead, the curve spiked upwards. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.