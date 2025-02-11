IAN BREMMER: Trump 2.0 will slow, not kill, the global energy transition
The economic and technological forces driving the clean energy revolution have simply become too powerful to stop
11 February 2025 - 05:00
Donald Trump’s return to the White House has raised fears that the global energy transition will be thrown into reverse. The US president has vowed to “drill, baby, drill”, roll back environmental regulations and end the “green new scam.” ..
