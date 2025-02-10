TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: A painful reminder of racial hierarchies still at work
Trump’s decision to cut off aid to SA, framed under the misleading guise of protecting the rights of supposedly under-siege white Afrikaners, is a grotesque farce
Ignoring race does not make race-based disparities disappear. It is this exact sentiment that brings us to the atrocious decision by US President Donald Trump to cut off aid to SA, putting 15,000 jobs on the line and millions of people — black people mainly — at risk of treatment interruptions.
It’s a decision so poorly informed that one would think it was concocted in a vacuum sealed off from reality and historical consciousness. Except it is not. Trump is not misinformed. His decision on Friday, a day after President Cyril Ramaphosa fired a veiled shot at him stating SA would not be bullied, was a calculated act of historical revisionism that ignores the legacy of apartheid and the profound racial disparities it created...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.