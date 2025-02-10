STEFAN SWANEPOEL: Banks poised for growth and set to thrive as outlook improves
Improving positivity about SA Inc narrative could boost macroeconomic outlook
10 February 2025 - 05:00
SA banks have been operating well despite the uncertain macroeconomic environment, shifting political landscape and the highest interest rates in more than a decade. Despite these challenges the sector has remained remarkably resilient, continuing to grow profitability and mostly improve returns.
As interest rates start to fall, the endowment benefit will wane but the elevated levels of credit losses and improved activity levels should provide a comfortable level of support to earnings growth. ..
