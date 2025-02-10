ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Trump unleashed — the madness of King Donald
US president is a master of chaos bent on violent vengeance
10 February 2025 - 05:00
Newly elected US President Donald Trump resembles Britain’s mad King George (1760-1820), who went through bouts of violent insanity punctuated by periods of senile lucidity.
Trump’s unhinged inauguration speech — full of half-baked theories and hare-brained schemes — demonstrated that he has learnt nothing and forgotten nothing over the past eight years. He is a master of chaos bent on violent vengeance. ..
