NATASHA MARRIAN: Ramaphosa equipped to go toe to toe with Trump
07 February 2025 - 05:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa is well suited to take on Donald Trump.
His history and negotiating experience in national matters both locally and internationally has already set him apart from the 76th US president, who considers himself a master in the “art of the deal”. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.