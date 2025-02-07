HILARY JOFFE: Dealing with hotheads requires cool and calm
SA is not alone in having to deal with Trump’s whims but it can lead the way via the G20 presidency
07 February 2025 - 05:00
The new parliamentary session opens in the shadow of a world gone mad, with a US president playing the politics of vengeance and SA facing the revenge of a bunch of émigré white racists led by Elon Musk.
One call to Musk from President Cyril Ramaphosa isn’t going to solve it. Neither will a series of social media ripostes, nor “if they bully us we will bully them”-type statements such as mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe made at this week’s Mining Indaba...
