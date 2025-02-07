CHRIS THURMAN: Rediscovering the ordinary as the world burns
Playwright Mike van Graan offers both comfort and a challenge to those of us feeling ill-equipped to help in a planet on fire
We live in a time of spectacle. Trump and company “flooding the zone” of media and public discourse — in the US and around the world — with outrageous announcements and cruel antics. Natural disasters caused by climate crisis. And for years now we have witnessed what could, in SA writer and intellectual Njabulo Ndebele’s terms, be described as the “spectacular” suffering of the people of Palestine and the Ukraine.
In the 1980s, Ndebele observed that the challenge facing his fellow writers was to avoid simply representing the gruesome spectacle of apartheid, casting black South Africans as heroes or victims in an epic tale of oppression and struggle. The task, he felt, was to “rediscover the ordinary”, to tell stories of people going about their lives with dignity and quiet courage. Or perhaps failing to do so. That, too, is ordinary...
