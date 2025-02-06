LUNGILE MASHELE: ‘Just’ energy transition feeds on Rwanda’s blood minerals
SA soldiers killed in DRC highlights cognitive dissonance of promoting green agenda while ignoring conflict minerals’ bloodshed
06 February 2025 - 05:00
Fourteen SA soldiers lost their lives in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Fourteen human beings who laughed, loved and were loved. They now join almost 6-million people who have died in less than three decades in the DRC.
The Great Lakes Region is complicated and mired in ethnic tensions. A classification introduced by the Belgians of those without cattle (Hutu) and those with cattle (Tutsi) has led to the death of millions more since the 1930s. However, there is a story that needs to be told — that of blood minerals fuelled by “just” energy transitions. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.