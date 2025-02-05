YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Trump may be detrimental to system US helped create
US public should be at the core of pushback against untrammelled, undemocratic, divisive force
05 February 2025 - 05:00
SA was in US President Donald Trump’s crosshairs this week when he announced that he would cut donor funding to the country pending an investigation into allegations of land confiscation and human rights violations.
At the weekend it was the UK, and a few days before that it was about the imposition of trade tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China. At the same time, his administration was deporting migrants at various stages of processing their citizenship...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.