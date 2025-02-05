ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Trump retreat may be detrimental to multilateral system US helped create
Tit-for-tat tariff retaliation will see double-digit global GDP losses
05 February 2025 - 05:05
US President Donald Trump is hastening the decline of the US like no other leader before him and he may take parts of the multilateral system down in the process.
He is leading his country backwards, back to the past century when the US was the hegemonic stabiliser and lender of last resort. History has shown that such a role worked most effectively when it was backed by a strong military...
