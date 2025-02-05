HEATH MUCHENA: Bitcoin the biggest winner in trade wars

Donald Trump is back and with him comes a return to high-stakes economic brinkmanship. His campaign rhetoric wasn’t just bluster; his administration is set to reignite global trade wars with aggressive tariffs, including a 60% tax on Chinese imports, a 10% blanket tariff on the rest of the world and sector-specific hikes targeting industries such as vehicle manufacturing.
But here’s the kicker: Trump’s team isn’t just focused on tariffs. They want to weaken the US dollar — a manoeuvre that could have unprecedented ripple effects across global markets. If history is any guide, this policy shift won’t just destabilise traditional financial systems, it is likely to accelerate the rise of bitcoin as a global hedge against fiat currency manipulation.
Trump and his advisers have been vocal about their desire to weaken the dollar while maintaining its reserve status — an economic paradox that is nearly impossible to achieve without severe unintended consequences. The logic is simple: a weaker dollar makes US exports more competitive and boosts domestic manufacturing. But achieving that won’t be as easy as flipping a switch.
Why? Because historically, tariffs strengthen the dollar. When the US slaps tariffs on foreign goods, demand for the dollar increases as foreign economies weaken in response. This is exactly what happened in 2018-19, when Trump launched his first wave of trade wars. This time, the administration is eyeing a different playbook: forcing a co-ordinated currency devaluation with global economic powerhouses such as China, Japan and the eurozone — a move that could mimic the Plaza Accord of 1985.
Devaluation
If successful, this co-ordinated attack on the dollar could artificially weaken it, making US exports cheaper. But there’s an enormous risk: such interventions rarely go as planned. The potential for capital flight, higher inflation and loss of confidence in the dollar could accelerate the very outcome Washington fears most: a decline in the dollar’s global dominance.
Let’s not mince words. Trump’s trade war policies and dollar devaluation strategy will unleash chaos on traditional financial markets. Amid this turmoil, bitcoin stands to gain in ways few analysts are prepared to acknowledge.
As the Federal Reserve struggles to navigate the fallout from a weaker dollar and surging tariffs, the purchasing power of US consumers is likely to erode. When fiat currency loses its reliability, investors flock to other stores of value. Gold has historically been the preferred hedge, but in an era of digital finance, bitcoin is becoming the preferred choice. Unlike fiat currencies, bitcoin operates on a fixed supply of 21-million coins, making it an ideal safe haven in times of inflationary uncertainty.
Bitcoin isn’t just a hedge against inflation; it’s an escape hatch from the very economic constraints tariffs impose. In a world where international trade is being strangled by protectionist policies, bitcoin remains untethered. It doesn’t need the blessing of central banks, trade agreements or political negotiations to function. Businesses, investors and even nations looking to bypass tariffs may turn to bitcoin as an alternative medium of exchange.
The “exorbitant privilege” of the US dollar — the idea that the US can endlessly print money because the world depends on its reserve status — is already under threat. China, Russia and the other Brics nations have been working to reduce their reliance on the greenback. If Trump’s trade policies accelerate dedollarisation efforts, bitcoin becomes an even more attractive alternative. Why? Because bitcoin is neutral money — it doesn’t answer to any government, it can’t be sanctioned, and it doesn’t require trust in a centralised authority.
Unlike the last trade war cycle, bitcoin is no longer a fringe asset. The rise of bitcoin exchange traded funds, its institutional adoption by firms such as BlackRock and Fidelity, and increasing corporate treasury allocations mean bitcoin is now viewed as a legitimate financial asset. If the dollar enters a downward spiral, capital that would traditionally flow into gold or real estate will increasingly find its way into bitcoin.
Let’s be clear: Trump’s economic policies, combined with an aggressive Federal Reserve, are setting the stage for a historic financial realignment. The great irony? The very same policies designed to strengthen US economic independence may end up pushing global finance further towards decentralised alternatives such as bitcoin.
The question isn’t whether bitcoin will benefit from the coming trade war — it’s how fast and how dramatically. The past decade has proved that every economic crisis drives more people towards bitcoin, and the next four years could be its most defining chapter yet.
The dollar’s reign is far from over, but its grip on global finance is slipping. And in the vacuum left behind, bitcoin is emerging as the new king of financial sovereignty.
• Muchena is founder of Proudly Associated and author of ‘Artificial Intelligence Applied’ and ‘Tokenized Trillions’.
HEATH MUCHENA: Bitcoin the biggest winner in trade wars
Cryptocurrency stands to gain from Donald Trump’s policies and dollar devaluation strategy
