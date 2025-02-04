DUMA GQUBULE: Ramaphosa in spotlight but Treasury calls the shots
State of the nation address will be largely irrelevant ahead of budget speech
04 February 2025 - 05:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 10th state of the nation address on Thursday will be largely irrelevant, because the Treasury has a habit of cancelling many of the things he says he will do.
When finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivers his budget speech on February 19, he will have three options. He could take the middle road (continue with the status quo) and pursue a primary budget surplus of 2% of GDP. This will require him to find a way to avoid implementing a landmark high court judgment of January 23 that gave the Treasury a punch on the nose, and providing debt relief to Transnet...
