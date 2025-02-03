TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Managing the inherent squabbles of the GNU
Public bickering and exit threats reflect immaturity in the highest echelons of leadership
03 February 2025 - 05:00
UPDATED 03 February 2025 - 08:35
The ANC and DA took centre stage last week with a performance that was as dramatic as it was disheartening. Their public bickering over the Expropriation Act amounted to immature noise that threatened to sour the mood in boardrooms and beyond.
Before last week the DA had twice threatened to withdraw from the government of national unity (GNU), which includes eight other smaller parties. In June, just weeks after joining the GNU, it issued an ultimatum after the ANC seemingly ignored the agreement they both signed to govern the coalition...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.