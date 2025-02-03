GAVIN RICH: Law changes make for compelling viewing as Six Nations kicks off
The big game of the weekend in Dublin between Ireland and England was played at a hectic pace
03 February 2025 - 04:59
There was a time not long ago, when the phrase “boring, boring England” was particularly apt and there was a chasm between south and north in quality and stylistically, that it was a real struggle for people this side of the equator to watch the Six Nations. Not any more.
Not only has it become more relevant to South Africans who want to see where the challenge to the Springbok hegemony will come at the next Rugby World Cup in Australia in 2027, the rugby has become a lot more watchable. There were no particularly close games but the opening round of the 2025 edition provided some compelling viewing...
